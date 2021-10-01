COMMISSIONING OF PHASE TWO TRAFFIC LIGHTS FURTHER DELAYED

Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 30, 2021 (SKNIS): Minister of Public Infrastructure, Deputy Prime Minister Honourable Shawn Richards, said phase two of the traffic lights project in Basseterre will be further delayed.



During the Prime Minister’s Monthly Press Conference on September 28, Deputy Prime Minister Richards said that there was a decision taken to further delay the commissioning of the traffic lights.



“The reason why that decision was taken was that in the first instance we were doing some work on the Bird Rock and Bay Road junction and that work to some extent is still incomplete and the reason why that work is still incomplete is that a particular business entity has indicated that they would be negatively affected by the installation of the traffic lights.”



He added as well that this issue is currently before the government’s legal department for legal advice.



“Until that matter has been settled, we took the decision not to commission the lights and ideally we would want all of the traffic lights to be turned on at the very same time,” he said.



Phase Two of the street lights were installed at the junction of Wellington Road and Dickenson Street, the intersection of College Street and Cayon Street, and the intersection of College Street and the Bay Road.