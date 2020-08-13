CIBC First Caribbean Continues to Support the Academic Achievements of the Federations Youth

Basseterre St. Kitts, August 10, 2020 — Despite the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic, students of the Seventh Day Adventist Primary School, the Saddlers Primary School and the St. Paul’s Primary recently celebrated their transition from primary to secondary school.

The graduation celebrations were made possible in part through donations from CIBC FirstCaribbean, which aided the purchase of trophies, certificates and prizes for the graduands.

Country Manager, Andre Cadogan, praised the respective schools for finding creative ways to ensure that the fallout from Covid 19 did not thwart their annual graduation activities.

“We at CIBC FirstCaribbean are particularly pleased to support these very important activities at a time when the nation’s schools are severely impacted by the global pandemic. Notwithstanding the impact, I am heartened by the determination and creativity of the teachers, parents and students, who have employed very novel ideas, including a drive in graduation ceremony, to commemorate this very important moment in these young people’s lives,” Mr. Cadogan said.

Representatives from each school thanked the bank and its officials on behalf of the schools, and noted that the donations were timely and extremely helpful in continuing the tradition of celebrating the academic achievements of young people in the Federation.

In addition to the contributions, the bank also spearheads several other initiatives throughout the year aimed at youth development.

Ends

About CIBC FirstCaribbean

CIBC FirstCaribbean is a relationship bank offering a full range of market leading financial services through our Corporate and Investment Banking, Retail and Business Banking and Wealth Management segments. We are located in sixteen (16) countries around the Caribbean, providing the banking services that fit our customers’ lives through approximately 3,000 employees in 68 branches and offices. We are one of the largest regionally listed financial services institutions in the English and Dutch speaking Caribbean, with over US$11 billion in assets and market capitalization of US $2 billion. We also have an office in Hong Kong. The face of banking is changing throughout the world and CIBC FirstCaribbean intends to lead these changes with the expertise, integrity and knowledge gained from banking in the Caribbean since 1836.

CIBC FirstCaribbean is a member of the CIBC Group. CIBC is a leading Canadian-based global financial institution with 11 million personal banking and business clients. Through our three major business units – Retail and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Capital Markets – CIBC offers a full range of products and services through its comprehensive electronic banking network, branches and offices across Canada with offices in the United States and around the world.

For more information about CIBC FirstCaribbean, visit www.cibcfcib.com , Facebook, Twitter , LinkedIn, Instagram or YouTube.

Media contact:

Debra King, Director of Corporate Communications, CIBC FirstCaribbean, Barbados Head Office; telephone: 246 367 2248; fax: 246 421 7148 and email: debra.king@cibcfcib.com.