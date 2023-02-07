CELEBRATING COLLEAGUE SUCCESS AT PARK HYATT ST. KITTS



ST. KITTS – February 6, 2023 – True to Hyatt Hotels Corporation value of “caring for others so

they can be their best,” Park Hyatt St. Kitts Christophe Harbour celebrated its colleagues during

the Annual Holiday Party. Held on Saturday January 21st in the resort’s Banana Bay Ballroom,

colleagues enjoyed a magical evening of dinner, dancing, and the highly anticipated colleague

award ceremony.

The award ceremony was presented by General Manager, Richard Elliott and the Human

Resources Department, to announce and celebrate the winners for Colleague of the Month,

Supervisor of the Month and Manager of the Quarter. The ceremony culminated with the overall

2022 year-end awards for Department of the Year, Leader of the Year and Colleague of the Year.

Department of the Year was awarded to the Engineering Department for their dedication and

discipline exhibited to enhance the resort’s aesthetics. Leader of the Year was presented to Juella

Gumbs, Marketing Communications Manager, a new recruit in 2022 whom Richard described as

“fitting like a glove.” Samantha Samuel, Events Lead Server, received the Colleague of the Year

award for her tenacity and ability to execute enriching events to our customers.

Offering remarks about the annual ceremony, Director of Human Resources Waveney Henry

expressed, “No one is ever too old to receive recognition and to know they are seen, heard and that

what they do matter. When employees know they are valued it impacts them not only

professionally but on a personal level.”

Park Hyatt St. Kitts would like to acknowledge all of its colleagues as the resort’s success reflects

their dedication.