CARICOM Team Arrives In Guyana For Elections Recount

March 15, 2020

CARICOM Today:– A CARICOM High Level Team is now in Guyana to supervise the re-counting of ballots from the country’s 2 March 2020 Elections.

CARICOM Chairman, Prime Minister Mia Mottley of Barbados, on Saturday announced that Guyana’s President Mr David Granger had requested that the Caribbean Community field an Independent High-Level Team to supervise the recounting of the ballots in all Regions, and that this was agreed to by Opposition Leader Mr Bharrat Jagdeo.

“I’ve spoken directly to both the President and Leader of the Opposition and they have both committed to abide by the results of a fair and transparent recount of each and every ballot, as supervised by the CARICOM Team,” the CARICOM Chairman said.

The Independent High level team is chaired by the former Attorney-General and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Dominica Ms Francine Baron, and comprise former Minister of Finance of Grenada Mr Anthony Boatswain; Senior Lecturer in the Department of Government of UWI Ms Cynthia Barrow-Giles; Chief Electoral Officer of Barbados Ms Angela Taylor; and Chief Elections Officer of Trinidad and Tobago Ms Fern Narcis-Scope.