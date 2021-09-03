CARICOM CAUCUS CHAIRMAN HIS EXCELLENCY IAN LIBURD SPEARHEADS ADOPTION OF RESOLUTION IN SOLIDARITY AND SUPPORT OF HAITI AT UN GENERAL ASSEMBLY

In what was “A First Ever” for the Federation since signing the UN Charter some 38 years ago when Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary His Excellency Ian McDonald Liburd (who is the Permanent Representative of St Kitts and Nevis to the United Nations) spearheaded the adoption of the resolution in “Solidarity with and Support for the Government and People of Haiti in the aftermath of the recent earthquake.”

Speaking in his capacity as Chairman of the CARICOM Caucus of Permanent Representatives Ambassador Liburd intimated that he had the honour to introduce the resolution on behalf of the 14 member States, of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) under Agenda item 73(a), Strengthening the coordination, of emergency, humanitarian assistance, of the United Nations.

“Eleven (11) years, after Haiti was struck by a devastating earthquake, our sister country was ravaged yet again, by a 7.2 magnitude earthquake, on the 14th of August, that was followed by Tropical Storm Grace, on the 16th of August, that resulted in flooding, and landslides

As CARICOM States we cannot overemphasize the environmental vulnerability that our small island developing states continue to face.”

The resolution invited the international community to continue efforts to increase support, and encouraged the international financial institutions and organizations to respond generously with immediate relief in Haiti.

Ambassador Liburd also noted that an informal consultation was held on Tuesday the 24th of August, which solicited the views of all Member States on the draft and thanked delegations for the constructive engagement. On behalf of the CARICOM Member States Liburd also thanked the over 130 delegations that co-sponsored the resolution.

Haiti, the United States and the African Group also made statements at the UN General Assembly in support of the resolution.