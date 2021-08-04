CARIBCATION IS EXCITED ABOUT THE REINTRODUCTION OF SERVICE FROM KEY TOURISM MARKETS

CASTRIES, August 4, 2021- Caribcation is excited about increasing access to Saint Lucia from regional gateways. On July 8, the destination saw the resumption of inter- island ferry services between Martinique and Saint Lucia. 2019 data indicates that the French Antilles accounts for 42% of the Caribbean market and contributes to 8% of global tourism arrivals.































































In appealing to the French Antilles, two renowned Social Media Influencers heleneserignac and strong_venus_yoga were invited to showcase the destination to their audience through a curated itinerary which included, shopping, dining, and a yoga health and wellness experience. The Influencers also had the opportunity to experience some of our top waterfalls, the Mud Bath and Drive-in Volcano, a tour of the waterfront and town of Soufriere, and the Craft Market in Choiseul.

With a love for Soca music and the Dennery Segment, the Influencers got the opportunity to meet Saint Lucia’s Cultural Ambassadors and International Recording Artists, Teddyson John and Freezy. They also topped off their stay with a hike of Fort Rodney at Pigeon Island National Park with Miss World Saint Lucia – Tyler Theophane.

“The inter-island connections and exchange of similar cultures have been greatly missed. It is with great joy that we have begun to welcome our regional family to familiar territory, where nothing but fantastic experiences await,” said Christopher Gustave, Marketing Manager – Caribbean and Events – SLTA.

Trinidad, another major contributor to the Caribbean market officially reopened its borders on July 17, and direct airlift from the market is scheduled to commence on August 16 with Caribbean Airlines into George F.L Charles Airport (SLU). The SLTA is working with the airline to promote the flight and on-island offerings including accommodation through a very targeted campaign.

With access to more gateways coupled with the ease of the Travel Registration process and direct services to the island, more and more visitors are making Saint Lucia their destination of choice for romance, family getaways, culinary experiences, adventures, sports, business, and so much more.

The welcoming of visitors bodes well for providers and employees across the industry that are dependent on the Caribbean market and have signaled the reinstalment of service for many.

Travelers who have received a single dose vaccine or have had the last dose of a two-part vaccine administered at least 14 days before entry, upon presentation of proof, will be recognized as a fully vaccinated travelers with expanded access to the destination.

In completing the Travel Registration form for Saint Lucia, all travelers regardless of vaccination status must prefill the Travel Registration form on stlucia.org/covid-19, and must obtain and upload to the application, a COVID-19 Negative PCR Test within 5 days of arrival in Saint Lucia.

For deals of up to 65% off the Island’s leading accommodation providers (villas, hotels, Air B&B), restaurants and so much more, visit caribcation.org and book your trip to Saint Lucia today.