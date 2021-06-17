CARIBBEAN VIRTUAL TRAVEL EXPO LAUNCHED TO CAPTURE THE NEW WAVE IN TRAVEL



Travel recovery is in full swing and top Caribbean travel suppliers including destinations, resorts, adventure companies, airlines and cruise lines, are ready to welcome visitors back to the region to enjoy safe, unique experiences. To send a strong and unified message as the Caribbean commemorates June as Caribbean American Heritage Month, Travel Advisors Selling the Caribbean (TASC) will partner with the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) to host the first Caribbean Virtual Travel Show, on Thursday, June 17th 2021. The theme of the Expo is “From Survival to Sustainability: Charting the Future Course of Caribbean Tourism” and this initiative will be a part of the OECS 2021 Sustainable Development Movement Agenda.

Attendees can join this one-day event free of charge, from the convenience of their home or office (www.caribbeantravelexpo.vfairs.com). The agenda features sessions for travel advisors from 8am – 5pm EST and travel enthusiasts from and 5pm – 8pm EST. The Expo is the perfect backdrop to learn more about a wide range of top Caribbean vacation options and access content geared specifically towards visitor safety, confidence and satisfaction. There will also be presentations on budget hacks, itinerary suggestions and sustainable initiatives throughout the region. Travel advisors can also increase their knowledge and skills and network with representatives of top Caribbean brands, as well as sponosors, industry partners and their peers,

“Travel advisors remain a critical link in the travel business and this initiative will help pave the way for a successful recovery, post-pandemic. We want to ensure that travel advisors get the requisite education, product knowledge and tools to reboot their business, so that they can emerge from the pandemic more prepared. TASC/OECS is excited to leverage this state-of-the-art platform to facilitate stronger industry connections between travel advisors, visitors and stakeholders,” said Kelly Fontenelle, TASC Founder.

This 12-hour Travel Expo will feature 20 educational and experiential sessions that will focus on:

• Marketing tools to help travel advisors set a new strategic direction

• Key industry performance indicators and forecasts

• Virtual tours and experiences

• Cultural performances and mini-concert

• Show-only specials and lots of prizes

Participating Caribbean suppliers at the Expo are:

• Antigua and Barbuda Hotels and Tourist Association

• The Bahamas

• Belize

• British Virgin Islands

• Cayman Islands

• Dominica

• Dreamy Weddings

• Grenada

• Montserrat

• Saint Lucia

• Sandals and Beaches Resorts

• St. Vincent and the Grenadines

• Travel Advisors Selling the Caribbean

• United States Virgin Islands

“We have curated an exciting program that combines innovation with hands-on instruction to inspire travel advisors and potential visitors. With dynamic speakers and a carefully designed format, TASC/OECS will deliver an engaging world class virtual experience. Attendees will enjoy rich discussions about how to achieve their strategic goals in uncertain times and acquire tips that they can put into practice. There will also be a Prize Bank with incredible giveaways and several live polls will gauge insights and provide valuable feedback on the perceptions and intentions of the travel advisors,” said Derede Whitlock, Expo Programming Manager.