BVI: New 14-day 7pm-5am curfew in effect from Friday, July 9, 2021



-Hon Malone said Gov’t will monitor COVID-19 situation to determine need for 24/7 lockdown

ROAD TOWN, Tortola, VI – The Government of the Virgin Islands (VI) has implemented a new 14-day 7:00 PM to 5:00 am curfew order effective Friday, July 9, 2021, as health authorities forecast more increases in COVID-19 infections.

This was announced by Minister for Health and Social Development, Hon Carvin Malone (AL) at a COVID-19 briefing tonight, July 8, 2021.

The Minister said that the decision was requested by the National Security Council and approved by Cabinet as a step to mitigate the spread of the current COVID-19 outbreak which is currently at 821 active cases as of July 8, 2021.

Persons deemed essential workers will not be affected by the curfew.

Limits on movements announced

Further, all restaurants in the VI are being restricted to take-out services only for the period of the curfew.

“Cabinet also decided that for 14 days effective July 9, 2021, persons will be advised to limit their movement and stay at home where possible,” Hon Malone announced.

The Health Minister said no loitering and gatherings will be encouraged as part of the order and cabinet-approved measures.

“This decision is expected to be reviewed on a regular basis to determine whether further measures including a 24-hour lockdown may be required, to limit movement in order to further reduce the spread of COVID-19 in the territory,” he said.