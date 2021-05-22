BVI: Mandatory vaccination in workplace issue engaging attention of Labour Minister & AG

Premier Fahie said the issue of ‘persons rights’ has come into play

ROAD TOWN, Tortola, VI- With the increasing allegations of certain employers mandating their employees to be vaccinated if they wish to continue working, especially in the hospitality sector, Premier and Minister of Finance Honourable Andrew A. Fahie (R1) said the issue has become a legal matter that is being explored by Labour Minister Honourable Vincent O. Wheatley (R9) and Attorney General Dawn G. Smith.

He told members of the press on Thursday, May 20 2021, that the matter also includes the rights of persons.

The matter has been a hot debate with the pending arrival of the cruise ships in June. Some cruise ships have already indicated that their guests prefer to interact with fully vaccinated persons in the tourism sector.

