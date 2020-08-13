BVI COVID-19 free again as case 9 recovers – some 1757 tested for coronavirus in VI

ROAD TOWN, Tortola, VI- The Virgin Islands (VI) is once again COVID-19 free as its 9th recorded case has since recovered, according to Minister for Health and Social Development, Hon Carvin Malone (AL).

The VI, which has been praised by countries in the region as well as the United Nations (UN) for its handling of the global pandemic, had been several weeks without an active case of COVID-19 until an imported case was announced on August 1, 2020.

Honourable Malone made the announcement of the recovery of Case 9 during a live COVID-19 Update on Friday, August 14, 2020.

The infected person had remained isolated in a Government contracted facility in line with the Restricted Border Re-Opening Protocols.

Over 1757 tested for coronavirus

Honourable Malone said, “The Ministry of Health continues to work in tandem with various agencies to manage the risk of imported cases by utilising a measured approach to the re-entry of individuals in keeping with the Restricted Border Re-opening Plan.”

According to the Health Minister, over 1,757 persons have been tested in the Virgin Islands.

One person has died in the Territory due to COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the public is reminded to comply with the Public Health (COVID-19 Control and Suppression Measures) Order (No. 4), 2020 to consistently adhere to the physical distancing, personal hygiene and sanitisation guidelines and mask wearing for the safety of all.