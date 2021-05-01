BVI: Catherine Pickering was shot in head & chest with AK-47 rifle- Court

Murder accused Shameek Grant & Akeem Hopkinson to return to court on May 27, 2021

ROAD TOWN, Tortola, VI- Catherine Pickering, the 67-year-old woman who was fatally shot during a robbery on April 18, 2021, at her residence in Paraquita Bay, Tortola, was allegedly shot in the head and chest with an AK-47 assault rifle.

This was revealed today, April 29, 2021, when the two men charged for the murder and robbery, Shameek Grant and Akeem Hopkinson of Zion Hill, appeared before Magistrate Christilyn Benjamin.

The two men have been jointly charged with Murder, Robbery, and Possession of a Firearm with Intent to Endanger Life.

According to Director of Public Prosecutions Tiffany R. Scatliffe-Esprit, the weapon used in the crime, based on the ammunition recovered at the scene, was an AK-47.

4 rounds of 7.62 ammunition, used for AK-47 assault rifles, were also allegedly found in the bedroom of Hopkinson.

Scatliffe-Esprit said Hopkinson, who was unrepresented in court, allegedly told police Mr Grant had given him the weapon but denied committing the robbery and murder.

The weapon has not yet been recovered.

The prosecution is relying on a number of CCTV footage allegedly showing Hopkinson and Grant in possession of the AK-47, being in the area of Paraquita Bay on the day of the robbery and shooting and being in possession of a bag of cash.

The men were not required to plead to the indictable offences and will return to court on May 27, 2021, for report.

No bail application was entertained by the Magistrate.