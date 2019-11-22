BVI: $1M found on boat that allegedly entered VI illegally

UPDATE: $1M found on boat that allegedly entered VI illegally

Local & USVI men held

ROAD TOWN, Tortola, VI- Some $1M in cash was allegedly uncovered by law enforcement authorities who intercepted a vessel that entered the Territory illegally on June 16, 2020.

The two persons on the vessel, a 37-year-old of Belle Vue, Tortola and a 30-year-old man of the US Virgin Islands (USVI), were arrested.

The men were reportedly first spotted on the vessel in the waters of St John, USVI, heading into the VI between Jost van Dyke and West End.

The marine patrol kept surveillance on the vessel and pursued the vessel once it entered VI waters.

The vessel was reportedly summoned to stop; however, it allegedly did not, even when the authorities began to close in.

According to reports, the vessel did not stop until officers drew their weapons and aimed at the suspects. They also reportedly declined to respond to questions asked by police pertaining to where they were coming from and if they had anything illegal on them.

Police noticed two black bags on a seat and checks revealed monies estimated at $1M in US currency.

Up to press time no charges were laid and the two remain in police custody.

