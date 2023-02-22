Bunji Garlin grabs second Road March title

by Kejan Hayes (Trinidad Guardian) Bunji Garlin is now a two-time Road March champion.

TUCO’s President Ainsley King confirmed the results to Guardian Media on Wednesday.

Bunji Garlin’s “Hard Fete”—officially credited to Bunji Garlin and Fay-Ann Lyons—was played 135 times at judging points.

Its closest rival, Nailah Blackman and Skinny Fabulous’ “Come Home”, was played 106 times.

Third place went to Machel Montano and Patrice Robert’s “Like Yuhself”, which was played 50 times.

Montano had entered four songs for Road March—Like Yuhself, Shake the Place (ft Destra Garcia), The Spirit, and Welcome Home.

Bunji Garlin previously won Roach March with his collaboration with Machel Montano and Skinny Fabulous’ Famalay in 2019.