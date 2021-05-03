BPW ST. KITTS – JAZZ ON THE HILL

BPW (Business and Professional Women) St. Kitts continues its mandate towards the Empowerment of Women and girls in the Federation. The restrictions of Covid-19 have reduced the organization’s ability to raise funds to carry out its mission. Covid itself has brought an unexpected blessing in the legendary saxophonist Mr. Courtney Pine CBE who would ordinarily be touring internationally but is marooned here with wife Professor Jeune Guishard-Pine, OBE, a member of BPW St. Kitts.

Earlier this year Courtney made headlines in the United Kingdom where he ordinarily resides, not for his usual sold-out concerts but for his impact on education. In 2020 the PEARSON EXAMINATION BOARD took a decision to remove his music from their A level SYLLABUS . After much protest his music was quickly reinstated to the syllabus and he remains the only Caribbean artiste being formally studied at A level Music.

Over the years Courtney Pine has thrilled audiences the world over (including St. Kitts Music Festival back in 2012) with his unique sound. We in St. Kitts and Nevis have a grand opportunity to once again experience Courtney’s musical genius. The concert will feature Courtney Pine accompanied by Gairy Knight Quartet. The fusion of Jazz and the Caribbean genres of reggae and calypso will be a treat Jazz enthusiasts and music lovers should not miss.