BEST LUXURY HOTELS IN ST KITTS AND NEVIS

The Mount Liamuiga volcano is an ever-present and dramatic landmark on the horizon of this island in the West Indies. Once home to many sugar plantations, there are many ruins, distilleries and colonial buildings to explore, as well as a natural landscape of white sandy beaches, rainforest-covered mountains (home to the Green Velvet Monkey) and a crater lake. Visit eco-parks, and museums detailing St Kitts’ heritage, take rum and chocolate-making tours, swim with dolphins and ride the unique narrow gauge railway to sightsee with the wind in your hair. While English is the official language, you’ll also hear the island’s own Creole dialect spoken.

St. Kitts Marriott Resort Hotel & The Royal Beach Casino

Found in Frigate Bay four miles from the airport, this Marriott Resort provides a wealth of activities and options to entertain those of all ages. It has eight restaurants and two lounges, three pools (one with a swim-up bar), the 35,000 square foot Royal Beach Casino, a 15,000 square foot Emerald Mist Spa, nine meeting rooms, a private stretch of beach with loungers, kids’ activities and the 18-hole championship course at the Royal St. Kitts Golf Club. If you have time to spare, you can wander down to Kittian Village five minutes away on foot.

Check Availability & Prices

Park Hyatt St. Kitts Christophe Harbour

Enjoying a secluded location on the South East Peninsula, the Park Hyatt sits on Banana Bay overlooking The Narrows (a stretch of water joining St Kitts with Nevis). All rooms and suites face the sea and some have their own decks with plunge or swimming pools. Guests have the choice of three restaurants; the Great House for all-day dining, the Stone Barn adult-only venue and Fisherman’s Village for water’s edge meals. Additionally, there are two swimming pools, water sports amenities on the beach and the Sugar Mill Spa & Sanctuary with nine treatment rooms.

Check Availability & Prices

Four Seasons Resort Nevis

Those preferring a quieter location can hop to St Kitts’ sister island of Nevis. The Four Seasons hotel and spa sits on a three-mile stretch of Pinney’s Beach, a serene and contemporary property with calming colours and a natural, yet luxe feel. Stay active with watersports like paddleboarding, a round at the 18-hole Robert Trent Jones II signature golf course, a game of tennis, yoga classes or family bonding activities such as kite-making and flying. Dine on American, Caribbean and Mediterranean cuisine in the resort restaurants and drink rum punch at the pool and beach bars.