Beenie Man’s mother dies

(Source: Buzz Caribbean) – Dancehall artiste Beenie Man is mourning the passing of his mom, affectionately known as ‘Mama Lilieth’. In July, Beenie Man revealed to his fans that his mom had suffered a stroke and has been hospitalised for some time.

Two weeks later, the ‘King of the Dancehall’ updated his fans that is mother was released from the hospital and was recovering at home. He used the moment to express his gratitude to everyone who prayed for her.

Beenie Man is yet to make any official announcement on his mother’s passing – his Instagram account has since been wiped clean. However, his daughter, Desha Ravers revealed her grandmother’s death to her fans.

“This one I’ll never be able to accept ur in a better place I knw that but I’m not ready rip mama,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

Her post was immediately flooded with people expressing their condolences.

Beenie Man’s former nemesis turned friend, Bounty Killer, also had a very touching condolences message to the ‘King of the Dancehall’.

“Just want to express my condolences and deepest sympathy to we bredda @kingbeenieman and his family on the passing of his mom I’ve been down that road and it’s dark and lonely but with family love and support light is at the end of the tunnel may the lord consoles u bredda stay strong,” he wrote.