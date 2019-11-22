BEACH UPGRADES PART OF ONGOING PREPARATIONS FOR A POST-COVID TOURISM INDUSTRY RE-LAUNCH OF DESTINATION ST.KITTS

Plans To Upgrade Beaches

Last updated Jul 20, 2020

Basseterre, St. Kitts, July 19, 2020 (ZIZ News) : The Tourism Ministry is moving ahead with plans to upgrade the beaches in St. Kitts.

That’s the word from Minister of Tourism, The Hon. Lindsay Grant speaking at the ribbon cutting ceremony for the new viewing decks at Black Rocks.

Minister Grant said right now work is underway on several new features to be added to the strip at Frigate Bay.

“We can look forward to the completion of phases 1 and 2 of the St. Kitts-Nevis Government/CDF project ‘The Strip’ at Frigate Bay,” he said. “Which we will deliver an information centre, security station, restrooms, extended parkways and parkings, stalls for the craft vendors, shower stalls on the beach, turtle friendly lighting, a boardwalk, an exit roundabout with sidewalks, and enhanced landscaping, just to name a few of the additional features.”

He said upgrades are also in progress at cockleshell bay, particularly to upgrade safety and security.

“We are also adding the final touches to the much needed restroom facilities at Cockleshell (Bay),” he said. “And just last week, streetlights were installed at the venue to afford a safer space for persons using the taxis at nights and patronizing the enterainment spots in the area.”

Minister Grant said these upgrades are part of the the sectors efforts to prepare for when the borders reopen, all while determining how the tourism industry will operate within a world impacted by Covid-19.