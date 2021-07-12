BARBADOS REIMPOSES CURFEW AS COVID-19 INFECTIONS SPIKE

(Jamaica Gleaner) Barbados has reimposed daily curfews as part of new COVID containment measures amid a spike in new infections.

The new measures were announced by Health and Wellness Minister Lieutenant Colonel Jeffrey Bostic at a press conference Sunday afternoon.

The curfew will take effect on Tuesday and will run from 11 p.m to 5 a.m daily.

This should last for two weeks.

Also, there should be no social gatherings.

Attendance at churches, weddings and cinemas will be limited to 100 people.

Yesterday, of the 908 samples tested, 40 returned positive.

In the meantime, 60 people are in isolation.

Since March 2020, Barbados has confirmed 4,176 cases (2,020 females and 2,156 males).

There have been 48 deaths from the virus.

At the same time, 96,175 people have so far received their first dose of the vaccine while 72,536 people have received second dose.

This represent 26.8 per cent of the population.

