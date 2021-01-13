Barbados passes 1000 confirmed cases, 535 people in isolation

Article by

Barbados TodayPublished on

January 13, 2021

Barbados recorded 39 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, and 57 people were discharged from isolation.

The results, comprising 18 women and 21 men, were among 912 tests conducted by the Best-dos Santos Public Health Laboratory. They were a combination of locals and visitors.

Of the 39 new positives, four are staff members of Her Majesty’s Prisons, Dodds – one woman and three men. The total cumulative number of cases at HMP Dodds is 295. This figure represents 63 staff members, 23 women and 40 men, and 232 male inmates.

There are now 535 persons in isolation. To date, the country has recorded 1,007 confirmed cases – 395 females and 612 males, and 465 persons have recovered.

The public health laboratory has completed 85,791 cases since March 2020.

Thirty four (34) students will also be graduating at the ceremony, with seven (7) coming from Nevis and the remaining 27 from St. Kitts. These include graduands who, according to the Open Campus, recently completed the UWI Cave Hill Master of Education Programme, through the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College.

Others are graduating with doctoral, master’s, bachelor’s, associate degrees and diplomas in various fields.