Barbados has recorded its 15th COVID-19 related death.

The deceased is a 62 year old Barbadian male, who had been a patient at the Harrison Point Isolation Facility for the last nine days.

In a statement issued by the COVID-19 Communications Unit tonight, Infectious Diseases Specialist and Head of Isolation Facilities in Barbados, Dr. Corey Forde expressed his condolences to the family of the deceased.

He reminded Barbadians of the importance of wearing their masks, and is pleading with the public to look out for their neighbours, the elderly, and those needing help, and to get them to medical care when needed.

Dr. Forde has also encouraged members of the public to cooperate when the “Seek and Save” teams come to their homes and communities and to get tested if requested.

Minister of Health and Wellness, Lieutenant Colonel Jeffrey Bostic joined Dr. Forde in extending condolences to the family now in mourning.

The Minister urged prayer for the nation, while Dr. Forde asked that Barbadians cover our healthcare professionals and frontline workers in prayer at this time of national concern over COVID-19.