Barbados COVID-19 Update: 30 new cases; 36 recoveries

February 4, 2021

There was one death from COVID-19 on Wednesday, February 3. The 62-year-old Barbadian man died while a patient at the Harrison Point Isolation Facility. The death toll from COVID-19, as of Wednesday, stood at 15.

Also on that day, 30 persons were diagnosed with COVID-19, out of the 485 tests conducted by the Best-dos Santos Public Health Laboratory. There were 36 recoveries, bringing the number of active cases to 352.

The 30 new positives comprise 10 women and 20 men. Seven of them were sent to Harrison Point previously, for assessment. Persons are sent to Harrison Point for assessment to confirm whether their PCR test result is that of a new case or an old case. Of the 23 other cases, 22 are Barbadians.

The total number of persons diagnosed as positive at Her Majesty’s Prisons Dodds remains at 362. Of these, 355 have recovered and the remaining seven inmates are included in the active cases.

To date, Barbados has recorded 1,641 confirmed cases – 679 females and 962 males – and 1,274 persons have recovered.

The Best-dos Santos Public Health Laboratory has so far completed 105,323 tests. (BGIS)