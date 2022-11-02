BANK OF NEVIS INTERNATIONAL PARTNERS WITH MASTERCARD TO LAUNCH PIONEER CROSS-BORDER PAYMENT SERVICES







BONI’s global customers base will benefit from fast, frictionless, and secure international payments to more than 100 countries through Mastercard’s cross-border network



Nevis: 02 November 2022





Bank of Nevis International Ltd. (BONI), a leading provider of holistic wealth management, portfolio management, and fintech services for clients from around the world, has partnered with the global technology company, Mastercard, to allow secure and seamless cross-border payments.

BONI customers can now send international payments with certainty, speed, and security through a single point of access. Transfers can be made to businesses and individuals in more than 100 markets and more than 60 currencies covering 90% of the world’s population. Transfers can be made to bank accounts, mobile wallets, cards, and cash agents around the world. Real-time payments are also possible in more than 40 countries.

Deji F. Akadiri, VP Fintech & Security, BONI, said:

“As a first mover, BONI has pioneered this relationship and led the way with Mastercard for the benefit of our global clients and businesses around the world. Our Fintech drive increases the BONI footprint and the cross-border payment relationship with Mastercard underpins and supports the ambitions of our customers all around the world. No longer should cross-border payments be fraught with complexity and be shrouded by unpredictable fees and exchange rates. Today, BONI’s customers can make transfers with confidence and certainty.

We are truly global in our approach and our wealth and portfolio management services help clients from all parts of the world achieve their global ambitions. Our clients are global and come to BONI and through our partnership with Mastercard we can ensure transfers can reach 90% of the world’s population.”

For BONI’s private clients this means sending money to loved ones around the world in real-time, paying for tuition, paying for travel and airline tickets, and covering urgent medical fees in multiple countries and currencies with predictability and ease. For our business clients, this means peace of mind with paying international suppliers, sending earnings to global workers, or paying salaries and pensions to overseas recipients.

“By simplifying and optimizing the cross-border payments process, Mastercard and BONI provide a more cost- and time-efficient solution that provides greater transparency for customers,” said Dalton Fowles, Country Manager for Jamaica, Barbados, Trinidad, and Tobago, and the Eastern Caribbean markets. “We are pleased to have partnered with BONI to continue our journey on digitizing and modernizing the movement of money — for consumers and businesses.”

Speculative clients and interested persons can get in touch with BONI by contacting info@boniltd.com or visiting www.boniltd.com for further information.

PRESS INQUIRIES :

Sans Frontières Associates

Philip Peck: ppeck@sfassociates.ltd / +44 7867 300 258



About BONI

Acting as a financial gateway to the rest of the world, BONI is truly global in its approach to connecting clients with international financial centres and markets. Representing the Caribbean at the top table of banking and financial services, BONI is ideally suited to help clients achieve their global ambitions, safeguard their futures, and meet their exacting needs as an independent financial centre.

BONI has a strong repeat client base which has been a result of the team’s inclusive and diverse approach at every level to win for its clients.

BONI was incorporated under the Nevis Companies Ordinance, Cap 7.06 of the laws of St. Christopher and Nevis, on April 29th, 1998. BONI is regulated by the 2014 Nevis International Banking Ordinance (NIBO) and is registered with the US Treasury Department as a Foreign Financial Institution (FFI) for FATCA reporting purposes.

Follow BONI on Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook, or visit www.boniltd.com.