Basseterre, St. Kitts, February 06, 2023 (RSCNPF): An autopsy was performed on the body of 30-year-old Silvester Crossley of McKnight, but who resided in Half Way Tree. The autopsy was done on February 06, 2023, by Resident Pathologist, Dr. Adrian Nuñez.

Dr. Nuñez concluded that death was as a result of hypovolemic shock due to multiple gunshot wounds to the body and head.