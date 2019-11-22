ATIBA HARRIS SHARES RECIPE FOR SUCCESS WITH YOUNGER GENERATION



Basseterre, St. Kitts, February 18, 2020 (SKNIS): St. Kitts and Nevis’ football icon Atiba Harris told young people to pursue their dreams with passion and endurance while being true to themselves and the people who have shaped their character along the way.



This recipe helped Atiba achieve his dream of becoming a valuable member of the country’s national team and a productive professional football player with stints in several countries including England and the United States. His success on the field and charitable ventures off the field, particularly in his home community of St. Peter’s, culminated with the St. Peter’s Playing Field being renamed the Atiba Erasto Harris Sporting Complex during a ceremony on February 14, 2020.



“We have talent here [in St. Kitts and Nevis] and we have been saying it for years, but the talent alone is not good enough,” Mr. Harris stated. “We have to find that desire, willingness, determination, and discipline to keep going.”



A key point mentioned that is necessary to chart a successful path is the mental strength to avoid negative peer pressure and antisocial activities. Harris urged the students and current athletes attending the ceremony to remain focused.



“You guys are the future. Dream big,” Harris stated, adding that his days of playing professional football are not yet complete. “I am not the most talented person ever to come out of St. Kitts and there is no shame in saying that. I showed that it could be done so you guys are the future. Go out there and represent us.”



Harris was lauded by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Sports, the Honourable Shawn Richards, who noted that the footballer’s commitment to his family and friends, as well as his local community and homeland, is commendable and should be emulated.