ATIBA HARRIS PRESENTS HIS SUPPORTING CAST AS HE PREPARES TO RAISE THE STANDARD OF SKN FOOTBALL AS THE NEW PRESIDENT OF THE SKNFA

Atiba Harris wrote:

Greetings to you all!

Team Atiba is excited and pleased to present its slate of candidates to you for consideration in the upcoming St. Kitts Nevis Football Association General Elections on August 29, 2021.

Please find attached a biography of each candidate on the slate which will provide you with more intimate details on the individuals we have compiled to best lead football here in the Federation.

We thank you for your continued support, encouragement and ideas as we all try to make a difference in the way we operate and as we forge ahead in being an indomitable force in the region and the world.

Team Atiba, raising the standard of football and empowering you the Clubs in the process.

If we want to go fast we go alone but if we want to go far we go together.

Let’s Raise The Standard