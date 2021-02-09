Applications Now Open for Young Leaders of the Americas Initiative

Apply now to participate in the fully funded six-week exchange programme!

Friday, February 5, 2021 — The Young Leaders of the Americas Initiative (YLAI) Fellowship Programme is looking to recruit a diverse group of young, English-speaking entrepreneurs to participate in a fully funded six-week exchange programme.

The YLAI Programme is open to young entrepreneurs and emerging business leaders from Latin America, the Caribbean, and Canada. This programme is fully funded by the U.S. Department of State and is an opportunity for participants to improve their leadership and entrepreneurial skills through hands-on experience, online coursework, face-to-face training, and access to a network of business leaders throughout the Western Hemisphere.

YLAI builds linkages between young leaders across the hemisphere and addresses the opportunity gap for youth by empowering business and social entrepreneurs with the tools they need to transform their societies and contribute more fully to economic development and prosperity, security, human rights and good governance in the hemisphere.

The YLAI Fellowship will take place October 11 to November 19, 2021. Please note that if safe travel is not possible at the time of the YLAI Fellowship, this program will be conducted virtually.

To apply, and for more information, click here.