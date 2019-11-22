Apple Maps Real-Time Transit feature expands to multiple countries and regions including St.Kitts-Nevis

The Apple Post Posted On 12/06/2020

Apple has expanded the Apple Maps Real-Time Transit feature to users across multiple countries and regions, offering live public transport information to users in Canada, England, the Netherlands, Scotland, Sweden and Wales, as well as in 32 metropolitan regions in Australia, China, and the United States.

The update, confirmed on Apple’s official Feature Availability page (via iphone-ticker.de) makes real-time time tabling information available for public transit services across the newly expanded areas, showing to the minute updates including delays, rescheduling and cancellations – particularly useful as previously, Apple Maps had relied on static information that didn’t show if a service was running behind schedule or had been cancelled.

Also expanding to users today is Apple’s “Nearby” feature, that allows users to search for nearby restaurants, shops, transit stations, hospitals and banks. Users in Argentina, Belgium, Brazil, Croatia, Czech Republic, El Salvador, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Macau, Mexico, Montserrat, New Zealand, Norway, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Republic of Korea, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey and Vietnam can now use the Apple Maps tool.

Turn-by-turn navigation now covers Aland Islands, Anguilla, Aruba, Bahamas, Bermuda, Bonaire, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Chile, China, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Greece, Grenada, Haiti, Jamaica, Martinique, Montserrat, Palestinian Territories, St. Barth, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Turks and Caicos Islands and Uruguay.