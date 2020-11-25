ANTIGUA MINISTER OF EDUCATION RESIGNS
(Wednesday November 25th) Minister of Education in the PM Gaston Browne ABLP Administration Hon. Micheal Browne has reportedly tendered his resignation with IMMEDIATE effect. Reports indicated that Minister Browne tendered his resignation on Wednesday afternoon.
Sources have suggested that Browne maybe charged with a serious crime on Thursday 26th November.
More in this story as it develops
