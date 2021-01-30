ANTIGUA: Jayelle Jarvis fined $10,000 for leaving quarantine to attend party

January 29, 202117

A returning national, who lives in the United States, was fined $10,000 for breaching quarantine restrictions.

Jayelle Jarvis admitted to the offence before Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh in the St. John’s Magistrates Court this week.

Health officials told her to self-quarantine at a home in Bolans when she returned to the country this month.

Jarvis told the Magistrate a friend encouraged her to leave quarantine prematurely and they went to a bar in St. John’s to celebrate her birthday.

Someone spotted the defendant at the bar and reported the matter to the authorities and police later arrested and charged her.

The Magistrate ordered Jarvis to pay $5000 forthwith and the balance has to be paid within a month or she faces jail time.