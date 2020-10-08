Antigua Government invites St.Kitts’ Roger Ver aka the Bitcoin Jesus, to invest in private bank





October 8, 2020

The lawyer representing Roger Ver, was invited to Cabinet accompanied by the principal of the Stem Cell Research Center and Mr. Ver himself.

The Government has invited Roger Ver to invest in the private bank which is 80% owned by the Government; the transfer of that sum will take place in a few days subject to the ECCB approval.

Further, Mr. Ver has agreed to purchase 1,000 laptops that will go to students at the High School level, enabling distance learning in the time of COVID-19.

The use of crypto currency in an emerging world, the Cabinet was assured, will result in the creation of thousands of new high-paying jobs to the benefit of Antigua and Barbuda.

Roger Ver is the Chairman of Bitcoin.com is a citizen and resident of St.Kitts-Nevis.