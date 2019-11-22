ANTIGUA: FBI, Scotland Yard Agree To Assist In Nigel Christian Murder- Cabinet

The Commissioner of Police was invited (by telephone) to give an update on the investigation taking place into the murder of Customs Inspector Nigel Christian.

He reported that additional evidence was being accumulated and that several very useful leads are being pursued by a special team of investigators within the Royal Police Force.

The two outside agencies that have agreed to assist with the investigation are indeed contributing, and a pathologist is being flown into Antigua to conduct the post-mortem investigation; the investigation includes forensic examination of the recovered bullets and shells.