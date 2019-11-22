HEADLINES

ANTIGUA: FBI, Scotland Yard Agree To Assist In Nigel Christian Murder- Cabinet

Get our headlines on WHATSAPP: 1) Save +1 (869) 665-9125 to your contact list. 2) Send a WhatsApp message to that number so we can add you 3) Send your news, photos/videos to times.caribbean@gmail.com

Posted on August 5, 2020 in Antigua-Barbuda // 0 Comments

Commissioner of Police Atlee Rodeny

The Commissioner of Police was invited (by telephone) to give an update on the investigation taking place into the murder of Customs Inspector Nigel Christian.

He reported that additional evidence was being accumulated and that several very useful leads are being pursued by a special team of investigators within the Royal Police Force.

The two outside agencies that have agreed to assist with the investigation are indeed contributing, and a pathologist is being flown into Antigua to conduct the post-mortem investigation; the investigation includes forensic examination of the recovered bullets and shells.

Leave a comment

Copyright © 2020 | TIMES CARIBBEAN | Not even the Sun covers the Caribbean better

Social Share Buttons and Icons powered by Ultimatelysocial
error

Enjoy this blog? Please spread the word :)