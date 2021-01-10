ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA RECORD 6 MORE COVID-19 CASES. 139 TOTAL. 12 ACTIVE

Antigua and Barbuda recorded two new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, a day after 4 cases were confirmed.

This takes the country’s case count since the start of the pandemic to 169.

The Health Ministry provided the information Friday night, noting that the two positive results came from a batch of 86 samples tested at Mount St John’s Medical Centre.

Active cases remain at 12 because two other individuals have recovered, taking the total recoveries to 152.

Meanwhile, 17 samples were sent for testing today to the Caribbean Public Health Agency, CARPHA.