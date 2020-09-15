Andersen Global Expands Into St. Kitts and Nevis in Partnership with Hazel-Alleyne Law Offices

Partners Deneice Alleyne and Lisa Hazel

Andersen Global signs a Collaboration Agreement with full-service law firm HazelAlleyne, marking the debut of Andersen Global in St. Kitts and Nevis as the organization continues to rapidly expand its presence in the Caribbean.

HazelAlleyne operates with two Partners and over five full-time professionals, covering a broad scope of services in the areas of real estate and property law, corporate law, civil litigation, employment law, family law and estate planning. The firm also specializes in citizenship by investment, a sought after means of managing wealth as well as one of the world’s oldest organized programs.

“Our firm prides itself on the level of service that we deliver, and we are committed to finding best-in-class solutions that are client-focused through our commitment to stewardship and transparency,” said Office Managing Partner Lisa Hazel. “The capabilities of the member and collaborating firms of Andersen Global and the organization’s global reach better equip us to seamlessly serve our clients both in St. Kitts and around the world.”

“We have realized that many of our multinational clients are looking for one-stop shops, so Andersen Global is looking for quality, client-centric solutions in regions such as the Caribbean,” Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen CEO Mark Vorsatz said. “We recently began our expansion efforts in the region and have already established a strong foundation with the addition of collaborating firms that provide tax and legal services. Collaborating with HazelAlleyne is another key component that provides synergistic coverage as we continue to expand our Caribbean platform.”

