American National Tests Positive for COVID-19 After Departing Belize

Belmopan. March 21, 2020. The Ministry of Health was today notified of an American national who was in Belize and tested positive for COVID-19 in the U.S. after departing Belize one week ago.

The Ministry is, therefore, tracing all persons that were in close contact with the American. All of those found so far are without any symptoms but all have nevertheless been placed in isolation for 14 days. Nevertheless, the mapping exercise to identify other potential contacts continues.

This case highlights the importance of adhering to the public health measures implemented by the Ministry and the Government of Belize. More importantly, it reiterates the critical importance of self-isolation. Therefore, any national or foreigner arriving in Belize has to be viewed as a potential case. ALL such persons, without exception, are therefore required to go into a 14-day self-isolation upon arrival.

If you have been in an area where there is ongoing transmission within the last 14 days, and are having any flu-like symptoms, please call 0-800-MOH-CARE. If you know of anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in Belize, please call us.

The Ministry of Health has implemented a heightened surveillance system across the country, and the staff continues to be engaged in multiple investigations in connection with the COVID-19 threat.

The public is advised to stay informed and updated on the evolving COVID-19 situation by following the Facebook pages of the Ministry of Health, the Office of the Director of Health Services, and the Government Press Office. Updates can also be viewed at www.pressoffice.gov.bz and queries can be emailed to info@covid19.bz.