AMBASSADOR LIBURD GETS SECOND JAB

“Friday 8 May was another successful day for me in the fight against the coronavirus induced pandemic ,” according to Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary H.E Ian Liburd who is the Permanent Representative of St Kitts-Nevis to the United Nations. “I decided to get vaccinated in the first place because it is my belief that vaccines help to protect people around me also to protect me as well from getting the virus” said Liburd. He continued “On the basis of what I’ve read I am convinced it is safe and effective therefore I recommend the vaccine to every citizen as the only way to help to build immunity in our beloved country and in the process fully reopen the economy and get our lives back to some semblance of normalcy”.