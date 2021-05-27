ALSTON PHILLIP SENTENCED TO LIFE IMPRISONMENT

Basseterre, St. Kitts, May 27, 2020 (RSCNPF): On May 27, 2021, 46-year-old Alston Phillip of Hamilton Estate, Nevis, was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum of thirty-five (35) years for Murder and six (6) years and six (6) months each for two counts of Attempted Murder. The sentences are to run concurrently.

Phillip was found guilty by a unanimous verdict on November 19, 2020, for the Murder of 37-year-old Lydia Jacobs and the attempted murder of Mishkin Brookes and Erica Williams. The offences took place on June 02, 2017, at Church Ground, Nevis.