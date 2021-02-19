Alleged police killer remanded to HMP until April

February 19, 2021

Simon

The man who allegedly killed a police officer last week is now behind bars at Her Majesty’s Prison.

Murder accused Verel Simon was remanded to prison this morning when he made his first court appearance in the St. John’s Magistrates Court.

Police alleged that the 20-year-old villa man injured Corporal Clifton Common, who later died while receiving medical treatment at the hospital.

The incident occurred at St. John’s Police Station around 1 pm on Thursday 11th February.

The accused is due to return to court for committal proceedings in April.