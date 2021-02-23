ALL SERVICES RESTORED! THE ECCU’s LARGEST INDIGENOUS BANK IS BACK TO NORMALCY

After a number of days of less than full capacity service the region’s largest indewgenous Bank the St. Kitts-Nevis-Anguilla National Bank Limited has announced FULL RESTORATION of all services. In a release issued on Tuesday morning the Financial Insitution listed all of its services as being fully restored including the Mobile and Online Banking.

The FULL STATEMENT Reads

The St. Kitts-Nevis-Anguilla National Bank Limited is pleased to announce that our systems are back online allowing real time processing of transactions. All customers of the Bank are now being served within the normal opening hours. This return to normalcy is a result of the untiring efforts of the staff especially over the past few days which allowed all manual transactions to be uploaded to customers’ accounts. Updated live balances are therefore now available at all customer touch points.

As of today, Tuesday 23rd February 2021, the National Bank website is now accessible, and customers can obtain up to date information about the Bank and can access our Online Banking and Mobile Banking services through this online web portal.

In addition, the following services have been restored:

ATMS Point of Sale Wire Transfers Online Banking (History temporarily restricted) Mobile Banking Telephone Services Debit Card Services Emails Account Inquiry (Real Balances Available) Credit Card Services

We would like to thank our loyal customers and stakeholders for their patience and support during this difficult period.

We have invested significant resources in our IT security systems, and we will continue to improve our networks and processes to make them even more robust and resilient.

We reassure our customers that we are fully committed to ensuring that all our services are secure and fully operational.