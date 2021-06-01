ALL OF SOCIETY APPROACH NEEDED TO SUPPORT VACCINATION EFFORTS IN THE FIGHT AGAINST COVID-19 – DR. CAMERON WILKINSON

Basseterre, St. Kitts, May 29, 2021 (SKNIS): As the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis continues to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, the Medical Chief of Staff at the Joseph N. France General Hospital (JNF), Dr. Cameron Wilkinson, has called on all residents and citizens to adopt an “All of Society Approach” by supporting the government’s ongoing vaccination drive.



“We have been bringing you the facts on the evolving science on this pandemic for over a year now, and we are very happy that the people of this blessed Federation have listened to the facts about the virus and have acted. First, in the all of society involvement in containing the deadly COVID-19 virus with the prescription of no-pharmaceuticals. When the vaccines arrived, you listened as we launch an extensive education programme and then began to come in, rolling up your sleeves to be vaccinated,” said Dr. Wilkinson.



Dr. Wilkinson further applauded the fact that as of May 28, 2021, 25,347 persons equivalent to 57.2 percent of the adult population in the Federation have been vaccinated, with 6, 922 persons being fully vaccinated. Residents and citizens alike were cautioned against the risk of another cluster of cases in the future, with Dr. Wilkinson reiterating the need for more and more individuals to be vaccinated.



“You did this not just to protect yourself but also to protect those who cannot be vaccinated… The recent cluster of COVID-19 cases we are experiencing are only our first and certainly served as a wake-up call for many. I want to let you know however that it will not be our last. As long as the virus remains in circulation globally, it will keep coming once our borders are open. We are going to have to learn to live with COVID-19 for some time, but make sure we are protected from severe disease and death through vaccination,” said Dr. Cameron Wilkinson.



To continue the mass vaccination campaign in an effort to achieve the 70 percent herd immunity threshold, health centers will be opened between the hours of 8:00 am to 6:00 pm in St Kitts from Monday to Friday and in Nevis between the hours of 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Extended hours of service will apply on Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. until further notice.