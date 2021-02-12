ALL FUNDS SECURE ! SKNANB ISSUES STATEMENT ON SYSTEMS FAILURE

STATEMENT FROM THE ST. KITTS-NEVIS-ANGUILLA NATIONAL BANK LIMITED RE. SYSTEMS INTERUPTION

The ST. KITTS-NEVIS-ANGUILLA NATIONAL BANK LIMITED is currently experiencing an interruption in service caused by an IT security incident. We would like to stress that there has been no theft of funds from the Bank. As a precautionary measure, we have preemptively taken our systems off-line which is likely to result in customers experiencing longer wait times in-branch and please accept our apologies for any inconvenience.

To reiterate, all funds are secure and we invite our customers to utilize ATM’s or the 1,300 Point of Sale machines across the Federation to access their funds and complete electronic transactions. We have also decided to extend the opening hours for today until 5.00 p.m. (Friday 12th February 2021) so that our customers can access their funds.

As soon as we became aware of the issue we launched an urgent ongoing investigation. This is progressing as an absolute priority and we are working diligently to get all our systems back online and to restore our normal level of service as soon as possible. We would like to sincerely apologize again for the inconvenience caused and appreciate your patience while we work to restore all our systems. We will keep you informed of relevant updates as appropriate.

Management

St. Kitts-Nevis-Anguilla National Bank Limited

February 12, 2021 Time: 1.50 P.M.