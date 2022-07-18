ALL 8 SKN Labour Candidates rang bells to signal start to campaign as Nomination and Election dates announced by Prime Minister Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris

BASSETERRE, St Kitts, July 18, 2022 – Leader of the Opposition Dr. the Hon. Denzil Douglas and SKNLP leader Dr Terrance Drew led a rally of supporters last night (Sunday) in West Basseterre to signal the start of the period leading to Nomination Day and Election Day.

As all 8 St Kitts and Nevis candidates simultaneously rang bells on stage before hundreds of supporters with hundreds more watching on various media platforms, word came that Prime Minister Dr Timothy Harris announced Nomination Day as July 26, 2022 and Election Day as August 5th, 2022.

Following the meeting a motorcade made its way from Cayon Street to St Peter’s via Pond Road, the F T Williams Highway, Shadwell and Pine Gardens.