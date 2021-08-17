ACTIVE COVID-19 CASES INCREASE TO TWO ON MONTSERRAT

Saturday August 14, 2021, GIU, Montserrat– The Ministry of Health and Social Services has once again identified an imported case of COVID-19 via the testing protocol used for persons arriving to the island. This brings the total number of active cases to two and the overall total number of COVID-19 cases for the island, since March 2020, to twenty-three (23).

The individual is isolated at home and currently has very mild symptoms. Routine contact tracing is presently in progress to identify and isolate any individuals who may have been exposed to the virus.

Residents and visitors alike are asked to adhere to quarantine protocols to decrease the risk of imported COVID-19 infections spreading to the community. Those who arrive on island should proceed directly to their place of quarantine and remain there until they are cleared by Ministry of Health staff. Persons are being reminded that they should refrain from visiting persons in quarantine.

All residents are encouraged to continue practicing good hygiene, wearing face coverings in public spaces and limiting close social interactions to protect themselves from infection.

