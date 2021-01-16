ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 UP TO 27 IN ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA
BY ABS TV RADIOJANUARY 16, 2021
Prime Minister Hon. Gaston Browne has announced that active cases of COVID-19 have climbed to 27 in Antigua and Barbuda with two new cases confirmed today. The two cases confirmed today are in addition to the 3 new cases revealed by the Health Ministry’s dashboard as at Thursday, January 14 at 6pm. Prime Minister Browne has again urged everyone to be vigilant amid a “COVID creep.” He laments what appears to be growing complacency among sections of the populace.
