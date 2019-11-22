5 Ways In Which Cannabis Can Assist You During Coronavirus Pandemic

We have suffered many severe ailments and flu, but over a period, we got to know how to handle or take precautions against them.

But the Coronavirus pandemic has altered all pre-existing notions of health and wellbeing.

It has taught us that being healthy is not an individualistic task, and collective consciousness is required for us to be in good health.

When it comes to being conscious of our health, we seldom think about anything beyond conventional therapies and medicinal drugs.

However, this pandemic has shown us that any narrow notions of wellbeing will not work in crises, and we have to think out of the box.

Cannabis is one such natural compound that offers us several health benefits without giving the troubles that often accompany conventional medications.

In this time of a deadly pandemic, the manifold goodness of cannabis must be explored so that the broader public can safeguard their health and be more immune, both physically and mentally.

Although cannabis will not be able to get rid of the contagious virus, it can certainly help you tackle such extreme and life-threatening illnesses in a far better manner.

Basic facts about cannabis

Cannabis is the name primarily used to denote consumable parts of the Cannabis Sativa and Cannabis Indica species or any product that is made from these herbs.

While you can have dry herbs and flowers of the Cannabis plant, processed cannabis products are mostly based on two major components: CBD and THC.

The Hemp strain of cannabis is specifically cultured for extracting CBD that is free of any psychoactive effects.

Here are five ways in which cannabis products can help you sail through the Coronavirus pandemic:

1. Cannabis can alleviate pain and inflammation.

Issues such as pain and inflammation are health issues that most of us face in day-to-day lives. In usual times, we can counter such nuisances with a prescription drug, or a yoga session in the local center.

However, in times such as this, everyone is cut off in their homes and have drastically reduced their activities.

In this crisis, we have fewer options to tackle pain and may face more such annoyances due to the inactivity and lack of proper workout sessions.

CBD has proved to be an effective remedy for various kinds of pain, swelling, and related neuropathic problems. CBD assists you in dealing with nociceptive and neuropathic pain.

Besides helping with muscle and joint pain, CBD can aid patients of migraines, as well as the excruciating sciatica nerve pain.

Additionally, such a natural supplement can enhance bone health.

2. Cannabis can boost energy.

In conventional times, we have a routine to abide by. But in uncertain times such as this, most of us have messed up the usual diet, exercise, and regular sleep.

The human endocannabinoid system has its cannabinoids that maintain homeostasis or natural balance in the body.

The phytocannabinoids in cannabis assist these natural cannabinoids in your body in maintaining the essential biological processes.

Therefore, cannabis plays a crucial role in improving immunity and boosting energy.One can now plant these seeds at the comfort of their home. Make sure your trusted source of premium marijuana seeds are high quality and budget friendly like I Love Growing Marijuana.

The soothing influence of cannabis also helps in reducing tiredness and helps you train harder without feeling weak.

Remember that significant cannabis compounds like CBD and THC may give added therapeutic benefits when used together because of the entourage effect that they create in combination.

3. Cannabis can reduce anxiety and uplift mood levels.

The threat of the menacing coronavirus, combined with forced isolation, has made many of us anxious and restless.

For people having mental issues or going through depression, the situation may well be a bleak one.

When the situation demands us to be stronger mentally and physically, a depressed state will only harm you in such conditions.

Cannabis is known to improve mood and cognitive functions by engaging with the Serotonin and Adenosine receptors in the human body.

Studies suggest that cannabis makes people feel calm and lowers stress, anxiety, and depression levels.

People with a relaxed mind also become less panicky about such contagious diseases as the COVID-19, which helps them to remain in better state and health.

4. Cannabis can assist you in getting adequate sleep.

You may think that in a time when everyone is at home and free, sleeping is the most straightforward task to accomplish. However, it is not necessarily true.

For various physical and psychological disturbances, many people find it challenging to have a good sleep. The lack of physical activities and medical assistance can even aggravate the situation.

The inability to sleep well has a direct impact on health and behavior.

Since cannabis can interact with the receptors of your brain and control the responses to various happenings, it can make us relaxed.

Not only does cannabis improve your natural sleep cycle, but THC-rich cannabis can also reduce disturbing dreams or nightmares.

By having the required sleep, you can reduce stress, have improved muscle growth, and be more immune to diseases.

5. Cannabis can reduce your addiction cravings and help you remain composed during this pandemic.

Image source

For various health-related issues like pain and inflammation, people tend to depend on potent opioids such as codeine and morphine.

When the trouble becomes more uncontrollable, they may opt for addictive substances to get over the discomfort.

Such instances can become more problematic in such unnatural situations when many health facilities are not freely available to the public.

A regulated dose of cannabis makes people relaxed, non-anxious and may help them to forgo their cravings for addictive substances.

The short response time of cannabis edibles ensures that you get relief when you need it. Therefore, it obliterates the need for extreme remedies.

According to studies, cannabis may also increase the effect of pain-relieving opioids so that you can remain composed in this stressful situation.

Moreover, you can control the impact of cannabis solutions by going for a product that is either high or low in THC and CBD.

Final words

The Coronavirus pandemic has disrupted lives and has also made us reflect on how we view health and wellbeing.

Among all the natural substances that can make our lives better, cannabis is a promising option.

Moreover, unlike conventional medicines, you can use or consume cannabis in many ways, like oil, vapes, gummies, lotions, etc.

When consumed in the right dosage, cannabis can help several symptoms that lead to chronic health problems.

Just obtain your cannabis product from a trusted source and remember to check the list of ingredients used.

Reference articles:

https://www.wweek.com/potlander/2020/03/10/cannabis-wont-cure-coronavirus-but-it-can-help-ease-certain-flu-symptoms/

https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/320984