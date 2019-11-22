5 Reasons Kratom And Cannabis Are Good For Yoga

Yoga is a form of exercise that benefits the body in several ways. Often, people use it to help with meditation and concentration. It is a great way to achieve relaxation while strengthening your muscles, back, and getting a better posture. But sometimes your body needs something extra to get all the benefits needed to achieve your all goals in yoga.

Thus, you can use cannabis and kratom to improve your yoga results. These herbs have been used for different medical purposes for years. Both also have distinct but sometimes similar effects that can help you tremendously after yoga. Here are some reasons you should take cannabis and kratom after yoga sessions.

1. They Help Soothe Pain

Sometimes after yoga, your muscles might ache. If yoga is new to you, some poses might be a little challenging. Pain after your session can hinder the peace and relaxation you aimed for. The chemicals and compounds found in cannabis and kratom can help soothe this pain.

THC (delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol) present in cannabis products activates the cannabinoid receptors in the nerve cells. Once these receptors get going, they reduce pain sensations in the body. Kratom, on the other hand, once it’s in the body it behaves like morphine.

Hence, buying online bulk kratom in 2020 has become very popular among some yoga enthusiasts. It can ease pain almost instantly due to the alkaloids present.

If you practice yoga to deal with chronic back or joint pains, ingesting kratom, or cannabis after your yoga practice can help ease post-yoga session pains.

2. They Keep You Motivated

A tough yoga session can leave anyone a bit tired. During your exercise, yoga easily keeps you motivated. There is a feeling of satisfaction and tranquility you experience during your sessions. But like any exercise, you can feel tired after exerting yourself a bit. Plus, fatigue can make you feel less motivated or energized.

Both herbs have properties that stimulate the brain, increase energy, and alertness. Mitragynine in kratom reacts with the brain’s receptor systems to produce stimulative effects. Compounds present in Lazarus Naturals CBD also trigger serotonin receptors, which is also referred to as the happy chemical.

After your yoga session, you can take kratom and cannabis to maintain the energy you get from your exercise. They can also keep this energy level and the motivation you acquired for an extended period of the day. Also, depression patients can use these for their relaxing effects – more on this in the next section.

3. They Manage Negative Emotions

Negative emotions are feelings everyone experiences, although some more than others. Some people practice yoga to focus and concentrate on serene and tranquil thoughts. For patients managing depression or anxiety, this form of exercise allows them to keep the negative thoughts and emotions at bay.

While this might be successful during yoga sessions, they might struggle to manage these emotions after the exercise is over. This is where cannabis and kratom come into play. Due to cannabis products’ ability to increase serotonin, you can continue to have positive thoughts even after yoga.

Kratom’s ability to calm your nerves and make you feel relaxed also helps promote positive emotions. People with clinical depression and anxiety especially would need this to stay positive even after exercising. Thus, they would benefit significantly from taking kratom and cannabis after their yoga session.

Photo by Alexy Almond from Pexels

4. They Help Improve Your Health

The physical activity from your session invigorates your immune system and improves your health. But, cannabis and kratom also help give your immune system the extra push it needs.

Homeostasis allows the cells and tissues in your body to maintain and regulate its stability and other normal functions. Your endocannabinoid system helps to sustain this homeostasis.

After your yoga session, taking kratom and cannabis can enhance the endocannabinoid system. This improves your overall health by strengthening your immune system and taking them increases the impact of your exercise even after your yoga is over. Thus, boosting the health of your organs, tissues, and cells.

5. They Help Maintain Achieved Connection

Some people practice yoga to achieve body and mind connection. Others do it for the spiritual bond. You are likely to feel these during your yoga sessions. But, the achieved connection can reduce or even disappear when it is over.

Cannabis and kratom can help to maintain that achievement for a longer part of the day. It’s even possible to use them to remain connected throughout the day. The THC from cannabis products (and likewise mitragynine and 7-α-hydroxymitragynine from kratom) induce euphoria and relaxation.

This provides the chance to prolong the feeling of serenity and peace you get from yoga. Some users even boast that cannabis and kratom products can sharpen their senses. This renders them more conscious of their thoughts and enhances their ability to focus.

With this, you can efficiently deal with stress and anxiety that might arise during the day.

Final Thoughts

Yoga already has benefits that people enjoy. Depending on your goals or needs, yoga exercises can help you achieve peace of mind and tranquility. You can even overcome chronic pain. But to attain the maximum benefits from this centuries-old practice, you can use cannabis and kratom.

Both herbs contain potent compounds such as alkaloids and cannabidiol. These are useful in many ways. They can help you relax your muscles, ease any pain, or prolong the tranquility you feel after yoga.