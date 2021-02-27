44 NEW CASES OF COVID-19 IN BARBADOS

There were 44 new COVID-19 cases recorded on Friday, February 26th, out of the 795 tests conducted by the Best-dos Santos Public Health Laboratory.

74 people recovered and were discharged from isolation, bringing the number of active cases to 661.

The 44 new cases comprise 17 men and 27 women. 7 of them had already been at the Harrison Point Isolation Facility undergoing assessment.

36 of the new cases are Barbadians.

Barbados has recorded 3,038 confirmed cases – 1,417 females and 1,621 males – and 2,344 people have recovered.

There have been 33 deaths from COVID-19.

Since February 2020, the public health laboratory has completed 125,187 tests.

There were 4,326 people vaccinated on Friday, as part of the National Vaccination Programme for COVID-19.

To date, a total of 33,633 vaccinations have been administered to 14,482 men and 19,151 women.