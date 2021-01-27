35 new COVID cases bring total to 786

St. Vincent and the Grenadines, on Tuesday, confirmed 35 new COVID-19 cases.

“All of the cases were detected during contact tracing and testing at flu clinics,” the National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO) said in its daily press release.

There are now 657 local cases of COVID-19, the majority of whom are linked to various clusters, NEMO said.

Twelve persons have recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 165, and 631 cases remain active.

Two persons with COVID-19 have died.

Since March 2020, SVG has recorded 798 cases of COVID-19.

“All positive cases will remain isolated until cleared. All close contacts of positive cases should contact the flu clinic in their district to arrange testing. These close or primary contacts must remain in their place of quarantine until receipt of their results.

“All residents of and visitors to St. Vincent and the Grenadines are reminded of the importance of consistently wearing facial coverings to protect themselves from being infected with the virus which causes COVID-19,” NEMO said.