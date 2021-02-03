25 NEW CASES OF COVID-19 RECORDED IN BARBADOS ON FEBRUARY 2ND

Twenty-five new cases of COVID-19 – nine males and 16 females – were identified out of the 504 tests conducted by the Best-dos Santos Public Health Laboratory on Tuesday, February 2.

Seven of the new positives were persons previously sent to the Harrison Point Isolation Facility for assessment. A person would be sent to Harrison Point for assessment to confirm whether their PCR test result is that of a new case or an old case.

The other 18 cases include 15 Barbadians and two non-nationals. Meanwhile, nine persons have been sent to the Harrison Point Isolation Facility for assessment.

The number of confirmed cases at Her Majesty’s Prison Dodds remains at 362. Of this total, 355 have recovered, and the remaining seven inmates are included in the total of active cases, which to date stands at 359.

Additionally, 32 persons have been discharged from isolation after recovering from the viral illness. The number of recoveries now stands at 1,238, while deaths remain at 14.

The laboratory has conducted 104,838 tests since February 2020, of which 1,611 were positive for COVID-19, comprising 942 males and 669 females. (BGIS)