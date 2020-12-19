2 MILLION EUROS JEWELLRY STORE ROBBERY ROCKS TRANQUIL ST.BARTHS

Posted on December 19, 2020

MARIGOT—The tranquil island of St. Barths was shaken by a rare armed robbery on a jewellery store in the port of Gustavia between 6:00pm and 6:30pm on Wednesday, the Gendarmerie confirmed.
  Commandant Stéphan Basso indicated three armed individuals entered the store with faces covered and held the two employees at gunpoint. The employees were bound and gagged before the thieves proceeded to steal the jewellery and make their escape.
  Basso said the value of the items stolen had not yet been estimated. The Guadeloupe radio station RCI reportedly estimated value of the stolen goods to be 2M euros. Gendarme reinforcements have been sent to St. Barths, Basso added.

