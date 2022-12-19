The new Cabinet of the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) were sworn into office at the inauguration ceremony held at the Elquemedo T. Willett Park in Charlestown, Nevis, on Sunday, December 18, 2022.

December 19, 2022

New Cabinet of Nevis Island Administration sworn into office, CCM announces ministerial portfolios

Nevis: The new Cabinet of the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) was sworn into office at the inauguration ceremony held at the Elquemedo T. Willett Park in Charlestown, Nevis, on Sunday, December 18, 2022. The Concerned Citizens Movement-led government announced the ministerial portfolios.

Following is the list of the new cabinet of the Nevis Island Administration:

Leader of Concerned Citizens Movement- Mark Brantley will be served as Premier of Nevis and Minister of Finance, Statistics, Economic Planning, Human Resources, Industry, Trade and Consumer Affairs, Tourism, Public Utilities and Energy, Foreign Investments, Government Information Service and Nevis Television. He also took oath as Premier of Nevis on December 14, 2022.

Eric R Evelyn- who is the parliamentary representative from Nevis 3, took oath as Deputy Premier of Nevis and Minister of Agriculture, Lands, Natural Resources, Fisheries, Cooperatives, Culture and Housing.

The Minister of Communications, Works, Water Services, Physical Planning and Environment, Posts, Labour and Disaster will be served by Spencer R Brand, who secured the Nevis 1.

Troy JT Liburd will be serving as Senator with ministerial responsibility for Education, Information Technology, Library Services, Youth and Sports.

Jahnel Nisbett will be Senator with ministerial responsibility for Health, Gender Affairs, Community Affairs and Social Services.

The Concerned Citizens Movement secured a landslide victory in the Nevis Island Assembly elections 2022 on December 12, 2022. The Party has won three out of five seats, and the remaining were bagged by the Nevis Reformation Party.

Earlier, Premier Mark Brantley took to social media and stated, “I woke this morning and said a special THANK YOU to Jehovah God for His mercy and grace and protection over me and the CCM Team.”

He stated that this election, they saw unimaginable forces arrayed against the CCM but more so against me. Radio shows on the country were dedicated to attacking me daily. Internet shows sprang up to attack me daily. Fake social media profiles were created to attack me daily. Strategists were hired from far and near. Millions of dollars were spent to ensure that there was a change in Government. People from within CCM’s bosom betrayed the Party, conspired with the NRP and fueled the attacks from within and without. Some public servants openly campaigned against us while others frustrated our supporters and undermined us daily.

“And yet after all that, here we are STILL STANDING and STILL STRONG.

This is the grace of God. God did this not man. It is He who appoints and disappoints and it is He who comes against enemies and principalities. This is His victory. Praise be to God, “said the premier.